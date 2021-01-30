94-year-old doctor from Andhra's Kavali becomes first senior citizen in state to take COVID jab

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A nonagenarian from Kavali has become the first senior citizen in AP to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Dr C Lakshmi Narasa Reddy (94) was administered Covid vaccine at Kavali Area Hospital on Friday.

Dr Narasa Reddy voluntarily came forward to take Covid vaccine, said Dr Rohith, Nodal Officer of Kavali Area Hospital. “I felt honoured to be the first senior citizen to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the State,” said Dr Narasa Reddy. He appealed to the public not to believe any rumours on vaccine and get immunised.

Dr Narasa Reddy is probably the oldest person in the country to get vaccinated. The 94-year-old man is hale and healthy. It has only reposed complete faith in the Indian vaccination drive, said Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

On Friday, 758 people got vaccinated in 27 sessions in Nellore district. No Adverse Events Following Immunisation were reported in the district, said DM&HO Rajyalakshmi.