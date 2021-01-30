Andhra government sanctions Rs 130 crore for infrastructure boost of Ongole GGH, medical college

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the development of Ongole Government Medical College and also provide better infrastructure facilities at the teaching hospital (GGH).

It may be mentioned that the government has recently approved enhancement of medical seats from 100 to 150. The government also approved construction plan of the newly-sanctioned medical college in Markapur.

“The Ongole GGH and medical college will get infrastructure boost worth `130 crore,” said Ongole GGH superintendent D Sreeramulu.

“The Ongole Government Medical College will soon get a facelift. The college will get new classrooms, labs, PG hostels for male and female students and staff rooms for faculty,” he added.