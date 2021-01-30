Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen village elects sarpanch unanimously, but no second term

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Since its formation in 1998, Pedda Pattapupalem panchayat in Ulavapadu mandal has been electing its sarpanch unanimously. The fishermen village of 3,070 voters in Prakasam district has seen four panchayat elections so far.

The gram panchayat won a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh from the state government in the last elections, and the amount was spent on several development works. This time, too, the village elders plan to continue the streak of having one choice for their sarpanch.

“After separation from the Chakicharla panchayat in 1998, we have been electing our sarpanchs unanimously. The same tradition will continue this time, too. We are looking for a responsible youngster for the post,” current sarpanch T Tirupathamma said.

In the panchayat polls in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013, Pedda Pattapupalem always chose a new candidate for the post, and no ex-sarpanch got a second term. “Our elders decided that no sarpanch should be chosen for a second term. In this matter, there is no difference of opinion, which is why the village has a ZP high school along with five other government schools, good road connectivity, internal roads, proper drainage system and a Rythu Bharosa Kendra,” the locals said.

Pedda Pattapupalem is home to 4,239 people, out of which 2,147 are men and 2,098 women. “As many as 1,498 of the total 3,070 voters are women. The locals like to decide their leaders unanimously, which can be seen during the election of MPTC members also. The village is expected to win the announced reward of `10 lakh this time, too,” panchayat secretary M Malakondaiah said. Meanwhile, all the major political parties are reportedly taking a serious view of the villages that choose their sarpanchs without having to go to polls.