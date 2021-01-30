Andhra Pradesh government issues orders appointing IAS officer Kanna Babu as SEC Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued orders posting 2006 batch IAS officer K Kanna Babu as Secretary to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Following SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar surrendering IAS officer Vani Mohan to the government and seeking it to send a panel of three IAS officers to pick one among of them as Secretary to the SEC, the government on Thursday sent a list of three IAS officers.

Though it was reported that the SEC sought the government to post IAS officer M Ravichandra as the Secretary, the government posted him as Secretary, Covid-19 management. With the consent of the SEC, the government released orders posting Kanna Babu.