Andhra Pradesh government issues orders appointing IAS officer Kanna Babu as SEC Secretary
Though it was reported that the SEC sought the government to post IAS officer M Ravichandra as the Secretary, the government posted him as Secretary, Covid-19 management.
Published: 30th January 2021 07:57 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2021 07:57 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued orders posting 2006 batch IAS officer K Kanna Babu as Secretary to the State Election Commission (SEC).
Following SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar surrendering IAS officer Vani Mohan to the government and seeking it to send a panel of three IAS officers to pick one among of them as Secretary to the SEC, the government on Thursday sent a list of three IAS officers.
