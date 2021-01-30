STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls: YSRC files complaint against Chandrababu Naidu for manifesto

In another submission to the SEC, YSRC leaders objected to creation of a new App being developed by the commission for using in the panchayat elections.

Election material being unloaded at RDO office in Penamaluru of Krishna district on Friday. (Photo | Prashant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu releasing party’s election manifesto for panchayat elections, which are conducted on a non-political basis, the YSRC lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission seeking action.

YSRC state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy along with other party leaders submitted the complaint to the State Election Commission staff in Vijayawada on Friday evening.

In the complaint, he said releasing the manifesto, explaining various schemes and promises for the entire state, and requesting people to vote for the TDP-sponsored candidates, was a violation of the model code of conduct.

He said that the State Election Commission issued orders on October 25, 2018, prescribing restrictions in respect of campaign material such as handbills, flexies, pamphlets, banners, flags to curb the political overtones into the non-party based panchayat elections.

He pointed out that the TDP has printed pamphlets and is using the materials physically and virtually to campaign for the said party using names and photographs of the political leader. 

The YSRC leader urged the SEC to prevent publication, circulation of the said manifesto in any mode and seize and take action for violation of the MCC as per the provisions of the Panchayat Raj Act.

Mobile app 

In another submission to the SEC, YSRC leaders objected to creation of a new App being developed by the commission for using in the panchayat elections.

While pointing out that there is already an app called Nigha App developed by the state government to cater to the needs of the election commission, they said no details of the app were put in the public domain after issuing notification for the elections on January 8.

The YSRC said developing apps for public issues involves invitation of tenders and approval by the state machinery. 

