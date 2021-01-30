Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen from February 1 for classes 1 to 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government, aided and private schools will reopen with full working hours for classes 1 to 5 students from February 1, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced on Friday. The students will have to attend schools after producing a written consent from their parents/guardians. Face masks are mandatory for all, and all prescribed norms put in place in the wake of Covid-19 must be followed.

To ensure physical distancing, only 20 students will be allowed to sit in a room. If the strength is up to 40, two rooms should be allotted to the students of a class; three, four and five rooms for classes of 60, 80 and 100, respectively. Otherwise, the students would be required to attend classes on alternate days (those of classes 1, 3 and 5 on one day and others of classes 2 and 4 the next day)

The minister directed the officials to follow the above-mentioned procedure for the reopening and ensure strict enforcement of standard operating procedures issued by the Union/state governments to arrest the spread of Covid-19.