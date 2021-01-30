Bus runs over two siblings in Andhra Pradesh's Avanigadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two siblings died on the spot in a road mishap at Mopidevi village under Avanigadda police station limits on Friday. According to Avanigadda police, the deceased were identified as Turaka Nagalakshmi (16) and her younger brother Yashwanth (12).

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm when the duo along with the seven-year-old son of their neighbour went for a ride on a bike.

When Nagalakshmi tried to overtake an APSRTC bus, the bike skidded and the duo came under the wheels of the vehicle. While the siblings died on the spot, the boy was shifted to government general hospital for treatment. A case has been registered under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death due to negligence).