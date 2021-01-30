STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nimmagadda acting like feudal lord with his dictatorial attitude: Sajjala

Ramesh Kumar also urged the Governor to restrain the powers that be from making any political comments. 

YSRC supporter G Venkataramarao filing nomination for ward member at RB Patnam panchayat at Peddapuram mandal in East Godavari on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong rebuttal to State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s complaint against him to the Governor seeking his dismissal as the Advisor to Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the SEC of acting more like a feudal lord rather than a responsible official. The SEC’s ‘dictatorial attitude’ towards officials is highly objectionable and not acceptable, he said.Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Sajjala said he was the general secretary and political secretary of the YSRC president before being made Advisor to Government and the SEC has no power to question him. 

He slammed the SEC for ignoring TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu releasing the party manifesto for panchayat elections, which are held on non-political basis. He alleged that Naidu was resorting to such cheap tricks for his political survival. 

Terming Ramesh Kumar like an agent of Naidu rather than a responsible official entrusted with the task of conducting elections to local bodies in a free and fair manner, Sajjala said the SEC was crossing his limits by acting impatiently and taking hasty decisions. “The SEC is enforcing his own agenda with a vindictive attitude,” he said. 

Recalling the way the former Chief Minister Naidu had treated Gopal Krishna Dwivedi when the latter was the Chief Electoral Officer in 2019, Sajjala said at one point of time Naidu went straight to the CEO office and terrorised him. “The CEO could have lodged an attempt to murder case against Naidu, but he acted with restraint. Such restraint was not seen in Ramesh Kumar,” Sajjala said. 

The SEC urged the Governor to refer the whole episode of Sajjala to the Attorney General of India as he has no confidence in the office of the Advocate General of the State government, and dismiss him as the Advisor.Ramesh Kumar also urged the Governor to restrain the powers that be from making any political comments. The SEC’s letters to the Chief Secretary and the Governor drew severe criticism from the ruling YSRC leaders. The SEC also stated that he wanted to approach the court against the YSRC leaders for their adverse comments, but before that sought to warn them through the Governor.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
