No need of Central staff for panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh: SEC

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL: Stating that the panchayat elections will be conducted with staff of the State government, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said that there is no need of deployment of Central staff. “I have no intention to use the Central government staff. I have complete trust in the State government staff and I am hopeful that they are enough for conducting the polls efficiently,’’ he asserted.

During his visit to Anantapur and Kurnool districts on Friday, the SEC reviewed the arrangements for the elections in the respective districts. Expressing satisfaction over the election arrangements, the SEC commended the Anantapur District Collector for taking required safety measures for the polling staff and exuded confidence that the collectors of remaining districts will also take similar steps.

Observing that herd immunity is developed in the State, going by the remarkable decline in the number of Covid cases, the SEC called upon the voters to turn up in large numbers for exercising their franchise.

To facilitate social distancing at polling stations, the Commission increased the polling time — 6.30 am to 3.30 pm instead of the earlier 7 am to 1 pm, he said, adding that PPE kits will also be provided to the Covid positive patients to cast their vote.

Stating that several political parties raised apprehensions over the unanimous elections, the SEC said that unanimous elections are not new as they existed in the past and will be there in the future and one can not find fault with them. “However, they cannot be forced by fixing some targets and I will not agree with the argument that only the unanimous election will do good for the villages,” he said and suggested forming more shadow teams to keep a vigil on the illegal activities aimed at forcing unanimous elections.He further said an app with a call centre was arranged for receiving the election related complaints.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kurnool, the SEC questioned the rationale behind issuing full page advertisements in newspapers spending crores of rupees urging villagers to go for unanimous elections. Incentives to Grama Panchayats, who elect their representative unanimously, are already there and it is not the invention of the State government, he said.

He said that in the name of unanimous elections, the spirit of democracy should not be curtailed and advised the government not to campaign for unanimous elections. “Don’t create an unhealthy situation in the villages and don’t make pressure tactics and threaten the aspirants in the name of unanimous elections,” he said, asserting that wherever there is a contest between candidates, it should not be bulldozed as it is against the spirit of the Constitution.He commended the efforts of the district administration particularly collector G Veerapandian in controlling Covid-19.

Vote safely

To facilitate social distancing at polling stations, polling time has been changed; 6.30 a.m to 3.30 p.m instead of the earlier 7 a.m to 1 p.m

PPE kits will be provided to the Covid positive patients to cast their vote

An app with a call centre was arranged for receiving the election-related complaints

Notice issued to govt on advertisement

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said the commission has issued a notice to the Commissioner, I&PR department with regard to the advertisement on unanimous elections. Depending on the reply, necessary action will be initiated, he said.