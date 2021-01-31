8K file papers for sarpanch posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 7,460 nominations for sarpanch posts and 23,318 for ward member were filed on the second day of the nomination filing for the first phase of the Panchayat Raj elections. The cumulative total of the nominations filed by the end of Saturday was 8,773 (sarpanch) and 25,519 (ward member).

Contestant N Parvathi files her

nomination at Prasadampadu

panchayat office near Vijayawada

on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

First phase of the elections will be held on February 9 for panchayats under 18 revenue divisions of 12 districts, excluding Vizianagaram.Highest number of papers filed for sarpanch posts on the day was from Chittoor (1,156), and the lowest from Prakasam district (385).

As the nominations will be accepted till Sunday evening, more aspirants are expected to file thier papers on the final day. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the elections across the state.