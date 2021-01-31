CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, observed as Martyrs Day. He garlanded the portrait of the Mahatma and paid homage.Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy along with party leaders paid homage at YSRC Central Office at Tadepalli.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

paying floral tributes to the portrait of

Mahatma Gandhi at Tadepalli on Saturday | Express

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a true Gandhian, who has been following Gandhi’s principles and even implemented them through various welfare schemes across the State.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He offered a floral tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

Harichandan, along with officers and staff members, observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said India is now a free nation, and it has become a big power, militarily and economically, because of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters.