Focus on temple security: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming under attack by the Opposition parties over the series of attacks on temples and vandalisation of idols, the State government has been apprising the religious seers and pontiffs of various mutts on the political angle behind the attacks and the steps taken by the government to prevent such attacks.

Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and YSRC MLA and Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu have been visiting various mutts and meeting pontiffs in Andhra Pradesh as well as in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.

The move comes in the wake of Opposition charge that the YSRC government in the State is adopting anti-Hindu stance by not taking punitive action against perpetrators of attacks on temples.Srinivasa Rao and Vishnu, during the past couple of weeks, have visited Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Kanchi, Kurtalam peetam and also met Avaduta Ganapati Sachidananda Swamy in Mysuru and in all their meetings with the religious seers, they have pointed out the involvement of leaders and cadre of some political parties in the attacks on temples. Meanwhile, Pushpagiri Peetam pontiff Sri Sri Sri Vidyasankara Bharathi swamy on Saturday offered prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.