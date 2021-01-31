Former min blames govt for migrant crisis in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the migration of workers to other states increased enormously over the past 20 months, former minister Kalava Srinivasulu blamed the ruling party for the ‘unprecedented suffering of the poor’. “Lots of promises were made in the name of the ‘Navaratnalu’, but nothing was done to mitigate the hardships of the common people,” he charged.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, the TDP leader said the public must realise the need to save the democracy and help in development of villages by electing TDP-supported candidates in the panchayat elections. “They (the YSRC leaders) turned a blind eye when the construction sector in AP was the worst-hit,” he said. Srinivasulu objected to the government removing over 20 lakh ration cards.