Nimmagada promises free and fair panchayat elections

Expressing happiness over being present in the district renamed after YSR Rajasekhara Reddy, he said it was the former CM who gave him a turning point in his career.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Collector C Hari Kiran welcomes State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, in Kadapa on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar praised Kadapa district administration for making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the panchayat elections in a short time. 
Addressing the media after reviewing the poll preparations here on Saturday, he maintained he will discharge his duties despite criticism. The SEC stressed equal justice and opportunities to backward classes in the contests, thereby strengthening the democratic setup as a whole. Assuring that there will not be any harassment to the Opposition, he said there is no need for police certificates, and that no one can provide better vigilance than the media.

“As a last attempt to stop panchayat elections another 10 lunch motion petitions were filed in the High court by prominent advocates, including the advocate general. However, the court dismissed all of them and said elections shall continue. The High Court and the Supreme Court have issued directions to hold the panchayat elections,” he noted.  

“Not recognising the law of the land, and disrespecting the courts and the Constitution are ignorance. Emphasising no competition in the elections is ridiculous. As per the constitution, elections have to be held at the right time and no one can stop it from happening,” he said. On unanimous elections, Ramesh Kumar said he never said they were wrong. “In Kadapa district in 2006, thirty per cent of the panchayats were elected unanimously; in 2013 it was 20 per cent. In the ensuing elections, around 20 per cent of the elections may be unanimous.”

“I will not agree to the forced unanimous elections, which took place in some ZPTC and MPTC polls. Shadow teams will track those influencing the forced unanimous elections, and would not hesitate to ground such people and limit them to their home for the duration of the elections. Focus will be on violations of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

Expressing happiness over being present in the district renamed after YSR Rajasekhara Reddy, he said it was the former CM who gave him a turning point in his career. “YSR had a secular outlook and immense respect for constitutional institutions.”  Earlier, he had darshan of Lord Rama at the Vontimitta temple.

Feb 2 deadline for  TDP to file response
The SEC said the Commission was requested to prevent publication and circulation of the TDP manifesto in any format, and seize the materials released by the TDP chief and his followers, and initiate action for the violation of the model code of conduct and provisions in the AP Panchayat Raj Act. Tuesday is 
the deadline for the TDP to submit its explanation

