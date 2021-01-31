SEC vindictive, biased, says Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s tour to districts is part of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s agenda, and that the SEC has the latter’s script in hand and making political remarks.Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said Ramesh Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have conspired to take revenge on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC leaders for defeating the TDP in the 2019 general elections. He stated the SEC has been touring districts only to fulfill his personal gains.

“Ramesh Kumar wants to show his gratitude towards Chandrababu Naidu, who appointed him as the State Election Commissioner. So he wants to conduct the polls before his retirement,” Rambabu alleged. “He is working in a manner that he would be appointed the honorary president of the TDP after his term is over after March 31.”

On the comments made by Ramesh Kumar praising former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy during the former’s tour to Kadapa, Rambabu said, “The SEC ordered to cover the statues of YSR due to election code, but he says that he has a special place for him in his heart.” The YSRC MLA added there was no need for Ramesh Kumar to mention the CBI case during his tour as it looks like he is ‘blackmailing and terrorising leaders’. “Ramesh Kumar has been working with a personal agenda making foolish statements, unlike a constitutional body.”

The MLA said any election commissioner would wish for transparent and fair elections, and support unanimous polls that create a healthy environment. “But Ramesh Kumar is encouraging party-based elections that create chaos, while the government is rooting for unanimous polls without any party base. The SEC is being vindictive towards the government and misusing his constitutional powers by being biased towards a single party.”