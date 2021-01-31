TDP issued notice over poll manifesto

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to the TDP seeking an explanation on the party releasing its election manifesto ahead of the panchayat elections, which are conducted on non-political basis. February 2 is the deadline for the submission of the explanation. It took objections to the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu releasing the manifesto, which is a direct violation of the orders issued by the SEC on October 25, 2018 putting restrictions on campaign materials.

Responding to the complaint of the YSRC, SEC Nimmgadda Ramesh Kumar issued the notice to TDP state general secretary M Venakta Raju seeking response on the complaint against the Opposition. Stating that the response should reach the Commission by February 2, the SEC added in the event of no reply or no response, the Commission will draw necessary conclusions with reference to the complaint lodged by the YSRC.