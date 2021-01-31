Vijayasai urges Centre to commence High Court relocation to Kurnool

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy held the TDP responsible for the recent acts of vandalism in temples across Andhra Pradesh, and said the same was evident from CCTV footage from the sites of vandalism.Participating virtually at an all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, Vijayasai Redy emphasised the need for a national policy to prevent the acts of vandalism in temples and other religious places. Imprisonment for temple offences should be increased from two years to 20 years, he added.

Stating that the economy of the state was affected due to the Covid pandemic, the YSRC Rajya Sabha members appealed to the central government to announce Special Category Status for the state during the Union Budget session. “After its reorganisation, Andhra Pradesh suffered economically, and the corona crisis only compounded the problems further. As the 15th Finance Commission has left the matter to its discretion, the central government should announce SCS for AP,” he urged.

Explaining the state government’s decision to go for three capital cities for a decentralised administration, he reiterated Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region has been made the judicial capital of the state, and requested the Centre to begin the process of shifting the High Court to Kurnool.On the special railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters—one of the provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act—Vijaysai Reddy urged the Centre to set up the railway zone continuing the existing Waltair Railway Division as its party.

Pointing out the delay in creation of the zone, he said loose ends in the matter needed be tied-up at the earliest. He also requested for setting up of Rashtriya Raksha University and National Forensic Sciences University in Visakhapatnam, soon to be the executive capital. The MP stressed the need for announcing inter-linkage of rivers as a national project, so that the flow in the rivers can be calibrated using telemetry every 15 days. “River water should be shared based on states’ physical area. Cost of the massive project should be borne by the Centre itself.”

He was also in favour of amendments to the women reservation bill to ensure 50 per cent reservation for them in both houses of the Parliament along with reservations in state assemblies, councils and nominated posts. “In today’s Parliament only 13 per cent of the members are women. In AP, 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats is being implemented.”