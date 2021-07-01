Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes athletes ahead of Olympics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed best wishes to PV Sindhu, R Satwik Sairaj and Rajani from Andhra Pradesh who will be participating in Tokyo Olympics 2021 from July 23 to August 8. Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over a cheque of `5 lakh to each of the players on the occasion. Sindhu and Satwik Sairaj met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Wednesday.

Another player, E Rajini, the goalkeeper in Indian’s women’s hockey team, hails from Chittoor district could not attend the event as she was training in Bengaluru. Her parents attended the event and were handed over the cheque. Meanwhile, the chief minister also handed over the copy of the government order allotting two acres of land to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam to PV Sindhu. Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsettii Srinivasa Rao was present on the occasion.