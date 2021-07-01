STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's new IT policy eyes 50,000 jobs in three years

IT, Electronics and Communications Dept to be transformed into a revenue centre to achieve self-sustenance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Wednesday came out with the new ‘AP Information Technology Policy 2021-24’ that is expected to generate more than 55,000 jobs over the next three years. For this purpose, a robust and holistic business environment would be created and the IT, Electronics and Communications Department would be transformed into a revenue centre to achieve selfsustenance.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved the new policy, which is also expected to create 1.65 lakh indirect employment thereby ensuring a holistic ecosystem development. The policy would be in force till March 31, 2024. The State would earn a revenue of Rs 783 crore over 10 years in the form of various taxes, while the direct employment alone is expected to infuse over Rs 2,200 crore every year, leading to the overall growth of the economy through multiplier effect, according to the policy note. It said the new IT Policy links incentive disbursement to realisation of committed direct employment ensuring transparent and effective utilisation of public funds.

Focus on start-ups

In a shift from the previous IT policy, the new one offers endto- end support for start ups like plug and play office space, access to investors, mentors, talent pool, funds through venture capitals, private equity firms and other commonly shared services on a variable chargeable basis, the note said. The government would establish incubation centres and conduct hackathons and workshops for startups, it added. The government would establish an IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Visakhapatnam to develop the State as the leading contributor to the national talent pool in IT and cutting-edge emerging technologies.

The university would focus on applied research in use of emerging technologies in areas of interest to the State. Digital libraries/ workplaces will be set up at panchayatlevel with access to high-speed internet, 6 workstations, essential software, video conferencing, printing/ scanning, to provide an enabling ecosystem for ‘work from anywhere’.

