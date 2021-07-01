Andhra Pradesh to seek PM Modi’s intervention to rein in Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vehemently opposing the vicious and unjust actions of the Telangana government, which has been defying the orders of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) with its unilateral drawls from Krishna, the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the matter.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said AP would retaliate and go to any length to safeguard its interests. Although the ongoing row over water sharing between both the Telugu States was not part of the agenda, it is learnt that the Cabinet discussed the issue at length. Anil Kumar said the composure of the State government should not be misconstrued for incompetence.

“We go for power generation only after meeting irrigation needs. But, it is vicious on the part of Telangana to disregard the KRMB orders and continue power generation not just at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, but even at Pulichintala, which does not have any water. If they continue releasing water from Pulichintala, it will go waste as Prakasam Barrage has no storage capacity. Despite the KRMB orders, the Telangana government issued an order to generate power at 100% capacity at Srisailam, he said.

The Cabinet vehemently condemned the action of the neighbouring State. “Telangana ministers are using provocative language. It is not that we cannot answer back in the same language. Since it is a sensitive issue, we want to resolve it in a dignified manner,” the minister said. Anil Kumar wondered as to what was the use of river management boards or water dispute tribunals, if States continue to act as per their whims and wishes. The motto of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is to maintain cordial relationship with other States.

“We may politically differ with the parties, but when it comes to the governments, be it at the Centre or the State, we want to maintain a cordial relationship for the interests of AP. But, our composure should not be taken for incompetence. We will retaliate and go to any length to protect our interests. The Chief Minister will write letters to Modi and Shekhawat seeking their intervention in the matter,” he asserted. The minister explained the need to go for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), which is being opposed by the Telangana government.

“While Telangana has projects with a capacity to draw about 6 TMC at +800 feet level in Srisailam reservoir, we have none. For the four Rayalaseema districts and Nellore, we can draw 44,000 cusecs of water via Pothireddypadu only at 881 feet level. Only after 848 feet, we can start drawing minimum water. And to tap 6,000-7,000 cusecs of water, the level should be at 854. Since we are unable to draw our allocated share of water as flood days are very few in number, we planned RLIS. Telangana built Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu lift irrigation schemes without permissions claiming that it would use only its share of water. When we are doing the same, they are blaming us,” he observed.

He also denied the charge that the State government did not cooperate with the KRMB to inspect the RLIS project site. “We never said we won’t appoint a nodal officer. We merely said it was not right during the pandemic to have the visit. Since Palamuru-Rangareddy project is also illegal, we suggested that the board visit RLIS after inspecting the Telangana projects,” he clarified.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Telangana leaders against former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said, “YSR got maximum seats in 2009 polls from Telangana and that was the testament for his contribution to the development of region. The Telangana leaders may get political gains by raking up the issue, but AP’s interests are a priority for our CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

‘Stop TS from drawing Pulichintala water’

With Telangana starting power generation even at Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project, which is under AP’s administrative control, without permission, Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of Irrigation C Narayana Reddy on Wednesday wrote to the Krishna River Management Board urging it that the water released by the neighbouring State should be accounted against Telangana’s agreed share of 299 TMC. The ENC also requested the KRMB to stop Telangana from drawing water from Pulichintala without getting indents from AP as the project is a balancing reservoir for the needs of Krishna Delta System.

Jagan to write to Modi, Jal Shakti Minister against TS

“We will retaliate and go to any length to protect interests of our State. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will write letters to Prime Minister Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking their intervention in the matter,” said Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar