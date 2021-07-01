Curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in nine districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The curfew relaxation hours have been extended for three more hours in nine districts of the state starting Thursday. The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 10 pm in nine districts while it would be in force from 6 pm to 6 am next day in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Chittoor. The orders would be in force till July 7.

Earlier, it was announced after the last meeting on Covid-19 situation by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the existing curfew relaxation hours of 6 am to 6 pm would be in force in five districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam in view of the high incidence of Covid- 19 there. However, in the orders issued Wednesday night, only four districts figured in the list where curfew relaxations would be from 6 am to 6 pm only and Prakasam is exempted from it.