Development of farmers’ plots soon: Andhra Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the state government will soon start the development of the layouts of returnable plots given to farmers of Amaravati who had given their lands for capital development under land pooling scheme (LPS). He added that the government has also prepared an action plan for the development of the region as legislative capital and would take steps accordingly.

Speaking on the sidelines of the foundation-laying ceremony of widening and strengthening of the Krishna Flood Bank road by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy near Undavalli on Wednesday, the minister noted, “The flood bank road (Karakatta) has been a single-lane one. Even though the earlier government said the capital would be here, it didn’t develop it. But, we have decided to develop this area as the legislative capital as a part of our decentralised development and three capital proposal. These works are being taken up as a part of it. As promised in the assembly, we will immediately take up the works related to returnable plots layout for the farmers as well.”

The widening of the flood bank road will help in improving the connectivity to the tobe legislative capital Amaravat i , which houses the secretariat, High Court and other offices for both the public and VIPs. The widening will be taken up for a 15.25-km stretch from Kondaveeti Vagu lift irrigation scheme near the barrage to Rayapudi to form a double lane including a two-lane bridge with footpaths. Strengthening works will also be taken up on the right side of the road to ensure that the neighbouring villages of Undavalli, Penumaka in Tadepalli ,andal, Venkatapalem, Mandadam, Uddandrayunipalem, Lingayapaem and Rayapudi in Thullur Mandal are not inundated during heavy floods like in 2019 and 2020.

Besides widening of the road, renovation of Kondaveeti Vagu bridge, construction of Venkatayapalem-Rayapudi outfall Sluice and flood monitoring centres will also be built. The cost of the works is estimated to be Rs 150 crore. When asked about the other works, minister Botcha replied that the government has prepared an action plan after inspecting the works. “We have prepared a plan as to what infrastructure is really necessary to ensure that public funds are not wasted. We will go by the plan,” the minister added. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation for the works and inaugurated the pylon. Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, home minister Mekathoti Sucharita and water resources minister P Anil Kumar, were also present.