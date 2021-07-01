Former MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju knocks on women’s panel doors

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju on Wednesday approached the AP Women Commission and complained to its chairperson Vasireddy Padma about the injustice done to her. Speaking to mediapersons later, Vasireddy Padma condemned the attitude of Ashok Gajapati Raju towards Sanchaita.

She said there was gender bias in MANSAS and there was a conspiracy to remove her as the first woman chairperson of the trust. She said they celebrated when a woman was removed from the chairperson post. She said the apex court had earlier directed there should not be gender bias even in the defence sector. She said gender bias was a crime in any forum according to the constitution.

She said it was a golden era for women in the Jagan government as 50 per cent of posts are reserved for women, however MANSAS law prohibited women from heading the trust, and questioned the validity of the trust’s rule. YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy was also critical of Ashok Gajapati Raju’s remarks against Sanchaita. He said there should not be any separate set of rules for MANSAS and they should follow the Endowments Act.