STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju knocks on women’s panel doors

She said there was gender bias in MANSAS and there was a conspiracy to remove her as the first woman chairperson of the trust.

Published: 01st July 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sanchaita Gajapati Raju

Sanchaita Gajapati Raju. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju on Wednesday approached the AP Women Commission and complained to its chairperson Vasireddy Padma about the injustice done to her. Speaking to mediapersons later, Vasireddy Padma condemned the attitude of Ashok Gajapati Raju towards Sanchaita.

She said there was gender bias in MANSAS and there was a conspiracy to remove her as the first woman chairperson of the trust. She said they celebrated when a woman was removed from the chairperson post. She said the apex court had earlier directed there should not be gender bias even in the defence sector. She said gender bias was a crime in any forum according to the constitution.

She said it was a golden era for women in the Jagan government as 50 per cent of posts are reserved for women, however MANSAS law prohibited women from heading the trust, and questioned the validity of the trust’s rule. YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy was also critical of Ashok Gajapati Raju’s remarks against Sanchaita. He said there should not be any separate set of rules for MANSAS and they should follow the Endowments Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanchaita Gajapati Raju
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp