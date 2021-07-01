STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jindal plant: Workshop for municipal officials held

SAC managing director Sampath Kumar said that segregation, processing, and disposing of waste are the three important steps in waste management.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the Jindal waste-to-energy plant will be started soon, officials should make haste that the waste from surrounding municipalities should be transported to the plant in time, Municipal Administration director MM Naik said. A workshop in this regard was held for commissioners, municipal health officers, sanitary supervisors, environmental engineers, and the staff of Jindal Power Plant at GMC council meeting hall here on Wednesday.

Naik said that the plant will be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The segregated waste collected from Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporations, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Ponnuru, Tenali municipalities should be transported to the plant without any delay. The Swachh Andhra Corporation (SAC) will provide any technical or mechanical help required to transfer the waste.

SAC managing director Sampath Kumar said that segregation, processing, and disposing of waste are the three important steps in waste management. And the sanitation staff should make sure that the processed waste is construction waste, chlorinated plastic, glass products, and biomedical waste for efficient functioning of the plant. With this plant, all the three municipal corporations and six municipalities limits will be transformed into clean cities, he added.

