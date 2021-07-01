Leopardess carcass found at forest reserve area near Andhra's Vemulawada village, probe ordered

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Officials of Tirupati wildlife division have booked a case and ordered a probe into the death of a leopardess, whose mangled carcass was found at the forest reserve area near Vemulawada village in Kotakadapalli Panchayat of Yerravaripalem mandal on Tuesday night. The forest officials with the help of veterinarians and local government officials conducted an autopsy of the carcass on the spot, followed by a panchnama and cremated it on the premises.

“As per our preliminary investigation, we have learnt that the leopardess got trapped in a snare set up by poachers. Though the wild animal managed to escape from the trap, it succumbed due to injuries inflicted on it by the snare wire. The big cat seems to have struggled a lot to escape from the snare, during which its body got ripped open,” DFO Pawan Kumar Rao observed.

On receiving information in this regard on Tuesday night, Forest department officials and Tirupati wildlife DFO Rao, arrived at the spot and collected details. As the body of the leopardess was partially decomposed, the forest officials suspected that the incident might have occurred between 10 and 12 days ago.