STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIT-Andhra Pradesh organises virtual training in applications of power electronics

Power electronics is interdisciplinary in nature and is used in a variety of areas of electric drives, power quality in power systems, renewable energy systems, microgrids and electric vehicles.

Published: 01st July 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Technology- Andhra Pradesh,NIT AP

National Institute of Technology- Andhra Pradesh (Photo | NIT-AP Facebbok)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  National Institute of Technology- Andhra Pradesh, which is working towards providing a platform for upcoming researchers in power electronics, organised a five-day online training in ‘Power Electronics Applications in Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles’. Power electronics is interdisciplinary in nature and is used in a variety of areas of electric drives, power quality in power systems, renewable energy systems, microgrids and electric vehicles.

This faculty development programme addressed the applications of power electronics in the industry and encouraged various zonal professionals, research scholars and academicians towards research and academic quality improvement. The programme was organised under AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, established with the vision to empower faculty to achieve goals of higher education such as access, equity and quality.

Delivering the inaugural lecture on ‘Integration of Electric Vehicles in Smart Grids,’ Dr NIT-AP Electric Engineering HoD V Sandeep said, “Smart Grids play a vital role in building the future of electrical engineering and is an emerging technology in climate change, penetration of renewable energy, future energy demand and integration of electric vehicles. The transformation from conventional grid to smart grids has many challenges in the Indian scenario.”

NIT-AP director Prof CSP Rao said, “While the cost of conventional fuel keeps on increasing, the vehicles continue to produce lot of harmful gases, which lead to climate change and global warming issues. Hence, we need to shift to clean technologies such as electric vehicles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT Andhra Pradesh National Institute of Technology
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp