NIT-Andhra Pradesh organises virtual training in applications of power electronics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Technology- Andhra Pradesh, which is working towards providing a platform for upcoming researchers in power electronics, organised a five-day online training in ‘Power Electronics Applications in Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles’. Power electronics is interdisciplinary in nature and is used in a variety of areas of electric drives, power quality in power systems, renewable energy systems, microgrids and electric vehicles.

This faculty development programme addressed the applications of power electronics in the industry and encouraged various zonal professionals, research scholars and academicians towards research and academic quality improvement. The programme was organised under AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, established with the vision to empower faculty to achieve goals of higher education such as access, equity and quality.

Delivering the inaugural lecture on ‘Integration of Electric Vehicles in Smart Grids,’ Dr NIT-AP Electric Engineering HoD V Sandeep said, “Smart Grids play a vital role in building the future of electrical engineering and is an emerging technology in climate change, penetration of renewable energy, future energy demand and integration of electric vehicles. The transformation from conventional grid to smart grids has many challenges in the Indian scenario.”

NIT-AP director Prof CSP Rao said, “While the cost of conventional fuel keeps on increasing, the vehicles continue to produce lot of harmful gases, which lead to climate change and global warming issues. Hence, we need to shift to clean technologies such as electric vehicles.”