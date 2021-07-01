Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits Polavaram project site

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the State will complete the construction of Polavaram project within the deadline. He said the State government would make all arrangements for the welfare of the displaced persons and assured package would be paid very soon.

Sajjala along with party whips G Srikanth Reddy, Samineni Udayabanu and party MP Margani Bharat and MLA s inspected the Polavaram project site and interacted with the engineers. Polavaram CE B Sudhakar Babu and R&R Special Commissioner O Anand elaborated the project works to the visiting leaders. They told Sajjala that the construction of 12,941 houses were taken up in January and so far completed 6,169 houses till day. He said the remaining houses would be completed by July-end.

A photo exhibition was arranged at the project site which was visited by the MLA s and MPs. They also visited the spillway works and cofferdam and spent three houses at the project site. Sajjala said he became emotional after seeing the marvellous construction of Polavaram project and the credit goes to former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, under whose tenure the project’s construction started. He said that water was flowing to Dowleswaram through spillway and the programme was inaugurated without fanfare. “Jagan is committed for welfare of the people. Our priority to complete the project within deadline,’’ he said.