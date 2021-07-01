TRS MLA Koneru Konappa slams forest officials for troubling tribals

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: TRS MLA from Sirpur Koneru Konappa said he would resign from the MLA post if forest officials proved that they did not harass tribals by trying to snatch the land which the tribals have been cultivating for generations. He was speaking at the Kumrambheem- Asifabad district Zilla Parishad general body meeting.

Konappa raised the issue saying, “We are unable to go to villages for the Haritha Haram as they question us about the land issues.” He added that though the Revenue Department had issued pattas for the tribals, forest officials were still claiming those lands. He slammed the forest officials who staked claim over forest land. He said the Forest and Revenue Departments had conducted a joint survey and sorted the issues. If any new encroachments are found, action would be taken, Konappa said. The forest officials responded by saying that they, in fact, wanted to provide opportunities to the tribals to begin small businesses through programmes for BC, SC and ST welfare by the government.