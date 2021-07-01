Water supply to merged villages soon: Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to resolve the drinking water crisis faced by villages on the outskirts of the city (merged into GMC), the technical working committee of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified works worth Rs 15.58 crore to ensure drinking water supply of the villages.

New water pipelines would be laid in Gorantla and an additional induction motor pump set at Sangam Hagarlamudi Raw water pump house to increase its capacity through which water could be supplied to the merged villages. This apart, the works also include rejuvenation of ponds at Ganesh Nagar, Chinnerukunta, Nallacheruvu, R Agraharam, Chuttugunta, Budampadu, Ankireddypalem, Nallapadu. All these works will be proposed in the GMC council general body meeting, officials said.

Once the proposals get approved by the majority of the council members, works will commence, and after the completion of the said works, the water issues of the majority of the villages will be solved, they added. Though Guntur is developing rapidly, it is sad that people of the merged villages still lack basic amenities such as drinking water, proper roads, and transport services.