Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks details of Potuluri mutt resolution

Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao said the court will only look into the legality of the orders of the Special Commissioner. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:01 AM

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the Endowments department as to whether the AP Dharmik Parishad had made any resolution over the successor of the Srimath Virat Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy mutt at Kandimallayapalle in Kadapa district. The High Court asked the endowments department to place before it the copy of the resolution, if any. The court, however, made it clear that it would not decide who should be the successor of the mutt.

A controversy raged over the successor of the mutt after the death of the mattadhipati, Sri Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkateswara Swamy. The sons of the two wives of Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkateswara Swamy vied for the post of the mattadhipati.After several rounds of talks with the family members by the Dharmik Parishad as well as local politicians, recently an announcement was made making Venkatadri Swamy, the son of the first wife of Venkateswara Swamy, as mattadhipati and the second wife’s son N Govinda Swamy the ‘uttaradhikari.’

However, on Wednesday, the second wife, Maruthi Mahalakshmi and son filed a petition before the High Court stating that Govinda Swamy should be recognised as the mattadhipati by the endowments department. Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate M Pitchaiah urged the court to issue directions that the order issued by the endowments special commissioner is against the law. Pitchaiah informed the court that the mutt is a private entity and the state government cannot interfere in its affairs.

Government pleader Rajini Reddy informed the court that the special commissioner (endowments) issued the orders based on the decision of the Dharmik Parishad. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao asked the endowments department officials to place before the court the copies of the resolution passed by the Dharmik Parishad. Meanwhile, advocate PR Reddy, on behalf of Venkatadri Swamy, sought the court’s permission to implead in the case. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao said the court will only look into the legality of the orders of the Special Commissioner. 

‘Anandaiah’s eye drops not fit for use, 15 labs confirm’

The State government Thursday informed the High Court that 15 labs have certified that the eye drops of Krishnapatnam-based herbal practitioner Anandaiah are not fit for administering to people. The pH levels are high in the eye drops, government special pleader Ch Suman informed the High Court. Anandaiah’s counsel N Aswini Kumar informed the bench that the eye drops were even used as a cure for snake bites. Aswini Kumar sought time to file counter over the reports of the laboratories. Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami said traditional medicines have their own value and need not be looked down upon.

