Andhra Pradesh number one in MGNREGS job fund utilisation

S Viswanath

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stands top in the country in terms of utilising the labour budget sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the end of June. As against 20 crore person days sanctioned, the State completed over 83.5 per cent of the annual target in the first quarter of the fiscal itself. With this, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department are preparing reports to request the Centre to allocate more labour budget to the State. In fact, it is also a record for AP to complete 16.70 crore person days in the first quarter since the inception of the scheme in 2006.

Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make maximum use of the MGNREGS to provide work to all the needy in their villages and complete one crore person days each in every district by the end of June, the officials rose to the occasion and completed more than the target. So far, a payment of Rs 2,015 crore was made to female workers and Rs 1,603 crore to the male workers. Informing that 16.70 crore person days were completed by June 30, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar said that they have completed 14.80 crore person days after getting instructions from Jagan on April 27.

Anantapur (1.96 crore), Vizianagaram (1.89 crore) and Prakasam with 1.68 person days led from the front with remarkable performances.The commissioner said that a detailed presentation on the performance of AP will be given at the Performance Review Committee meeting to be conducted by the Centre in a week. Stating that they will be able to request the Centre for allocation of more labour budget after completing 90% of the annual target, he said they will reach the target soon as the turnout of workers is still around 22 lakh a day.

In fact, the number of workers was more than 40 lakh a day 15 days ago but it dropped now following commencement of agricultural operations. Informing that the officials were motivated following the reviews of the Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, the official said that he himself addressed the meetings covering all districts.Stating that works related to tanks, feeder channels, farm ponds and water resources being given priority as it being priority under Jal Sakthi Abhiyan programme, he said that the desiltation and stabilisation works of water bodies in villages were completed before the onset of monsoon.

Delay in payments

Admitting that payment of wages to workers, which is the top priority of the scheme, has been delayed, the officials said that the Centre directly credits the amount into the bank accounts of workers once in 15 days. But it was delayed for some time. As per the records, Rs 1,238.77 crore is pending till June 29, the officials said, adding that the commissioner has written to the concerned Union Joint Secretary seeking funds.



