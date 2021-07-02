ANU engineering professor gets patent for chain dragging boat

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Engineering and Technology Engineering College faculty member Ad Touseef Ahamad has got a design patent for Chain Dragging Boat, which is useful for aqua farmers in the initial stages of shrimp pond preparation and aqua farms.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Raja Sekhar felicitated him and appreciated the efforts and achievements of the engineering college faculty members and students. He said that 80 students in the 2020-2021 batch acquired placements in various MNCs.

To develop the skills of the students, a Training and Placement Cell has been set up in the college. The institution got an international rank given by times Higher Education: 601-850 bands for its academic standards.