Bandh by Maoists fails to make impact in Andhra; shops, offices remain open

Normal life was not much affected as banks and offices functioned normally and shops remained open in most of the villages in agency areas. 

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bandh call given by Maoists in the AOB area evoked poor response from the public on Thursday. The bandh call was in protest against the June 16 Teegelametta encounter. 

Both private and public transport, including RTC buses, was normal. Police heaved a sigh of  relief as the bandh passed off without any incidents.

Security had been tightened in the agency areas of Chintapalle, GK Veedhi, Koyyuru, Donakarai, Sileru areas to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh. 

The police and CRPF personnel conducted intensive searches of the entire area and bomb squads were deployed to defuse the landmines. Security was beefed up ahead of the bandh as the police suspected that the Maoists might resort to retaliatory actions.  

​The police heaved a sigh of relief that there were not any untoward incidents, and said the bandh received poor response as people do not support the Maoists or their ideology.

