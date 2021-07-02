Bandh by Maoists fails to make impact in Andhra; shops, offices remain open

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bandh call given by Maoists in the AOB area evoked poor response from the public on Thursday. The bandh call was in protest against the June 16 Teegelametta encounter.

Normal life was not much affected as banks and offices functioned normally and shops remained open in most of the villages in agency areas.

Both private and public transport, including RTC buses, was normal. Police heaved a sigh of relief as the bandh passed off without any incidents.

Security had been tightened in the agency areas of Chintapalle, GK Veedhi, Koyyuru, Donakarai, Sileru areas to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh.

The police and CRPF personnel conducted intensive searches of the entire area and bomb squads were deployed to defuse the landmines. Security was beefed up ahead of the bandh as the police suspected that the Maoists might resort to retaliatory actions.

​The police heaved a sigh of relief that there were not any untoward incidents, and said the bandh received poor response as people do not support the Maoists or their ideology.