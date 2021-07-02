Common reservoirs under security blanket as tension mounts between Andhra and Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Telangana continued to generate hydel power at powerhouses on Krishna project, and as police and security forces were deployed by both the states at the common reservoirs, Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials requested Telangana authorities on Thursday to immediately stop power generation.

​While the engineering officials of Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala submitted a memorandum to TSGENCO officials, Nagarjuna Sagar officials had to send their request electronically as they were restricted by the neighbouring state officials from meeting the authorities concerned.

By evening, AP officials were on high alert after Telangana police reportedly set up barricades and CCTV cameras near gate 10 of KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala project dam, which is under the administrative control of the Andhra Pradesh government.Superintending engineer (SE) of Nagarjuna Sagar Jawahar Canal (NS right canal) Ch Purushottam Gangaraju, along with state police officials, tried to meet chief engineer of TSGENCO’s main power house at Pylon Colony, but were stopped at the bridge itself, according to information.

The state police later revealed that AP irrigation officials were asked by TSGENCO chief engineer to submit the memorandum via fax or other electronic means. “Request you to stop power production from main powerhouse of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam pylon colony, Telangana, as it is against the agreed norms to generate power neglecting the irrigation requirement (sic),” NSJC SE Ch Purushottam Gangaraju said in his letter to the chief engineer of TSGENCO.

The SE of Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala project, Ramesh Babu, met the TSGENCO SE and submitted the memorandum requesting that the power generation be stopped. Later, speaking to the media, Ramesh Babu explained that Telangana authorities started power generation on June 29 without any intimation and against the operation protocol being followed. While Pulichintala dam is under AP’s administrative control, the powerhouse is under Telangana’s.

“Pulichintala is a balancing reservoir and it is not for power generation alone. Power generation should be done based on the irrigation needs. The procedure is TS officials have to submit indents to us requesting the quantum of water needed and based on the needs we release water. However, this time, they started power generation without our knowledge. There is no irrigation requirement in Krishna delta at the moment as Kharif transplantation has not begun yet. If water is released downstream, it goes waste into the sea as Prakasam Barrage has water (3.07 TMC) to its full capacity. Since Telangana authorities violated the norms, we submitted a memorandum requesting that the power generation be immediately stopped,” he explained.

Engineer-in-chief (ENC) of irrigation C Narayana Reddy has already written a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting it to take stringent action to restrain the neighbouring state authorities from further drawls from common projects on River Krishna such as Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala. He has also requested that the used water be accounted for against Telangana’s allocated quota of 299 TMC.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects as both the states deployed additional police forces for security on Thursday. The Telangana police only allowed the employees and imposed heavy restrictions on the inter-state passengers. The police took up checking of vehicles on the bridge and stopped tourists as a precautionary measure.

AP police have also deployed additional personnel at both the projects. Along with the existing Special Police Force, 150 additional police personnel were deployed at Nagarjuna Sagar and 100 personnel at Pulichintala. Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni inspected the security arrangements at Nagarjuna Sagar. Similarly, police forces were posted at the Srisailam reservoir and Pothureddypadu Head regulator on Thursday.

