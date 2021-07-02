'No jobs in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calendar': TDP General Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the release of the job calendar to fill just 10,000 jobs against his promise of filling 2.30 lakh jobs during his padayatra as a mega betrayal on the part of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that a jobless ‘jaadu calendar’ was released only to fool the already disappointed aspirants.

“Just like there is no Mysore in ‘Mysore bonda’, there are no jobs in the ‘job calendar’ released by Jagan,” he remarked.

During a virtual interaction with the aspiring graduates and job aspirants on Thursday, Lokesh said if the CM had any conscience, he should immediately fulfil the demands made to the youth.

Jagan got 151 out of the 175 MLAs in 2019 only by making false promises to the youth, women and farmers, he alleged.

He assured the protesting youth that the TDP would stand by them in their hour of distress.