Policy should double farmers' income: Andhra Agriculture Minister tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said organic farming policy to be rolled out by the government should aim at doubling the income of farmers, and ensure quality products, soil fertility and public health.

Convening a meeting with the officials on the policy here on Thursday, Kannababu suggested them to make use of every opportunity that would benefit the farmers.

Directing the officials to sensitise farmers on reducing the usage of chemicals and pesticides, the minister underscored the need for a widespread awareness on the natural farming.

​The minister said all suggestions of the officials will be brought to the notice of the CM, and the policy will be rolled out after thorough discussions.