TDP asked to reveal stand on water row, YSRC leaders dare Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the welfare schemes taken up by the State government, YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Thursday flayed the Opposition TDP for creating chaos in the State for getting political mileage. He demanded that TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu speak on the Rayalaseema Projects and make TDP stand clear on the remarks made by Telangana leaders against the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The MLC said TDP leaders are maintaining silence over the Rayalaseema projects and dared Naidu to speak on them. He asserted that the government will provide water to the farmers and will go to any extent to get water to the State legally and there is no compromise in this. Addressing media here, he said that TDP leaders are playing spoilsport with sheer jealousy after witnessing the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He criticised Naidu for conducting protests against the State government and its policies to divert people’s attention.

The government is committed towards the upliftment of weaker sections and downtrodden. It is also revamping schools, colleges and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu project to strengthen the government institutions and provide better services for the poor,” he said and challenged Naidu to send selfies with the schools and hospitals in Kuppam segment and compare them. Manikya Varaprasad said that the former TDP government never had an intention to provide housing for the poor and abandoned them during their term.