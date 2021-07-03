8,500 cusecs of water released from Prakasam barrage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With inflows from Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala project reaching Prakasam Barrage, which is brimming with water, the irrigation department has opened gates of the barrage to let 8,500 cusecs of water downstream into the sea even before water is released for Krishna Delta System (KDS) for Kharif operations. About 6,500 cusecs of the water are due to the continued hydel power generation by Telangana authorities despite the order of Krishna River Management Board and requests of AP government to stop power generation using water from below minimum drawdown level (MDDL).

Executive engineer (EE) of Krishna Canal division AR Swaroop Kumar said that power generation at Pulichintala project began on June 29. “Since then, releases of 1,500 cusecs, 2,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs have been made. On Friday, 6,500 cusecs were released. This is being done even without any indents. Farmers in KDS have taken up agriculture activities such as tilling and preparing seedlings, and are ready to get water.

We will release water into Krishna eastern and western canals once there is demand.” “But with continued power generation at Pulichintala and with Prakasam Barrage brimming to its full storage capacity, we lifted the gates to let the surplus into the sea,” the EE explained. While 6,500 cusecs are reaching from Pulichintala, another 2,000 cusecs are reaching from Munneru, Paleru and Kattaleru due to the rainfall in Krishna catchment area.