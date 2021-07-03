STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8,500 cusecs of water released from Prakasam barrage

Executive engineer (EE) of Krishna Canal division AR Swaroop Kumar said that power generation at Pulichintala project began on June 29.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater was released from Prakasam Barrage on Friday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With inflows from Dr KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala project reaching Prakasam Barrage, which is brimming with water, the irrigation department has opened gates of the barrage to let 8,500 cusecs of water downstream into the sea even before water is released for Krishna Delta System (KDS) for Kharif operations. About 6,500 cusecs of the water are due to the continued hydel power generation by Telangana authorities despite the order of Krishna River Management Board and requests of AP government to stop power generation using water from below minimum drawdown level (MDDL).

Executive engineer (EE) of Krishna Canal division AR Swaroop Kumar said that power generation at Pulichintala project began on June 29. “Since then, releases of 1,500 cusecs, 2,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs have been made. On Friday, 6,500 cusecs were released. This is being done even without any indents. Farmers in KDS have taken up agriculture activities such as tilling and preparing seedlings, and are ready to get water.

We will release water into Krishna eastern and western canals once there is demand.” “But with continued power generation at Pulichintala and with Prakasam Barrage brimming to its full storage capacity, we lifted the gates to let the surplus into the sea,” the EE explained. While 6,500 cusecs are reaching from Pulichintala, another 2,000 cusecs are reaching from Munneru, Paleru and Kattaleru due to the rainfall in Krishna catchment area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulichintala project Prakasam Barrage
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp