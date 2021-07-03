Contractors unwilling to take up new OMC tenders for development works

I V N P Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several contractors have shown disinterest in taking up new tenders for development works related to Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) reportedly due to pending bills. Reportedly, bills for works worth Rs 20.5 crore under the OMC limits are pending for over a year. Similarly, in other municipalities in the district, bills of several development works related to the 14th Finance Commission are pending as the government has not yet released the funds.

Only the works estimated below Rs 1 lakh were commenced. As the new councils took charge in the municipalities recently, they have planned several development works in their respective wards/divisions. But due to the non-payment of the pending bills, the majority of the municipal contractors are not interested in taking up the tenders. Nearly 140 development works worth around Rs 5.50 crore have been halted under the OMC limits. Meanwhile, the government has agreed to allocate Rs 20 lakh per municipal division for development works, including roads, drainage, water pipes and other infrastructural facilities. In addition to the stalled works, nearly Rs 15 crore worth of payments are pending with the government to the contractors who completed various development works.

In a similar situation, the pipeline laying works taken up at a cost Rs 2 crore were stalled due to unavailability of sand. In addition, nearly Rs 3 crore payments were also kept pending for one year. In Chirala Municipality, many works out of 100 development works taken up with the general funds were stalled due to financial problems. In Markapur Municipality, 30 works worth Rs 70 lakh have not commenced. “Recently, 15th Finance Commission funds were sanctioned. We have released Rs 10 crore to contractors as part payment against their pending bills. Soon we will pay the balance of the all pending bills and restart all stalled works,” OMC engineer S Reddy explained.