Eastern Naval Command sets ‘no-fly zone

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An area of 3 km from the perimeter of Indian naval installations in Visakhapatnam has been designated as ‘no fly zone’. All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any nonconventional aerial objects including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the precincts of the ‘no fly zone’ and the Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any such non-conventional aerial objects, if found flying in the zone.

Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, according to a release issued by naval authorities here on Friday. The release said approval from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has to be obtained through the ‘Digi Sky’ website, and a copy of the approval letter should be submitted to Headquarters of Eastern Naval Command/ (Command Security Officer) and the concerned Naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation.