Man arrested for killing wife, burning body

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Alipiri police have unravelled the mystery over the discovery of charred body of a woman in a suitcase found at a secluded spot on the premises of Ruia Hospital. The police have arrested the accused who allegedly killed his wife here on Friday. The accused who has been identified as Maremreddy Srikanth Reddy (30) originally belongs to Kadapa district and residing in Maruthi Nagar of Korlagunta in Tirupati. According to Tirupati Additional SP (Administration) E Supraja, Srikanth Reddy, who is currently unemployed, used to quarrel with his wife frequently for additional dowry. A cheating case was also filed against Srikanth Reddy and he was sentenced to jail in that case. The police team, led by CI Devendra Kumar, SI Jayachandra, arrested the accused at the Science Centre in Tirupati.