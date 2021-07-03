State sees 3,464 new Covid cases; positivity rate goes below 4%

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease in the State on Friday. The State has a positivity rate below four per cent. The State recorded 3,464 new cases after testing 93,759 samples in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. Till date 2,21,77,951 samples have been tested.

The cumulative number of cases reached to 18,96,818. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, among the new cases, the highest of 667 was reported in East Godavari district followed by 597 cases in Chittoor. Kurnool district reported the least number of cases (78) followedby Vizianagaram(90).

Among the 35 new fatalities, five each were reported in Chittoor and Prakasam district, four each in East Godavari and Guntur, three each in Krishna and Srikakulam, two each in Anantapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizanagaram, one death each in Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.. The State’s toll reached to 12,779. In the last 24-hours, 4,284 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 18,46,716. The number of active cases in the State came down to 37,323 with highest active cases in East Godavari district (6,322). Least number of active cases are in Anantapur district (571)