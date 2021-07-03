STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State sees 3,464 new Covid cases; positivity rate goes below 4%

The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease in the State on Friday. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

For representationa purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease in the State on Friday. The State has a positivity rate below four per cent. The State recorded 3,464 new cases after testing 93,759 samples in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. Till date 2,21,77,951 samples have been tested.

The cumulative number of cases reached to 18,96,818. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, among the new cases, the highest of 667 was reported in East Godavari district followed by 597 cases in Chittoor. Kurnool district reported the least number of cases (78) followedby Vizianagaram(90).

Among the 35 new fatalities, five each were reported in Chittoor and Prakasam district, four each in East Godavari and Guntur, three each in Krishna and Srikakulam, two each in Anantapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizanagaram, one death each in Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.. The State’s toll reached to 12,779. In the last 24-hours, 4,284 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 18,46,716. The number of active cases in the State came down to 37,323 with highest active cases in East Godavari district (6,322). Least number of active cases are in Anantapur district (571)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 cases covid-19
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp