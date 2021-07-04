63 ward volunteers ousted for reluctance to take Covid vaccination in Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With several reminders and even warnings to secretariat staff to get themselves vaccinated going unheeded, the Atmakur civic authorities have cracked the whip on those who are reluctant to take Covid jab. Municipal Commissioner D Venkata Dasu on Saturday issued an order removing 63 ward volunteers from service for not getting vaccinated.

Speaking to TNIE, Dasu said there are 250 ward volunteers in the municipality. Of the total, 63 volunteers are yet to take Covid jab. This came to light during a surprise visit of Joint Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon.

The ward volunteers may become possible super-spreaders of Covid-19 as they go door-to-door to provide social security pensions and other benefits to people. The 63 ward volunteers did not undergo even Covid test.

“It is a violation of Covid norms as they are visiting houses without getting tested or vaccinated. Hence, the ward volunteers have been removed from service,’’ Dasu said. According to official sources, the situation is similar in several other municipalities. Some volunteers are hesitant to take Covid jab though they are aware of the fact that they are posing a risk to others.