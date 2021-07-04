Andhra MLC lodges complaint alleging threat calls

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The newly-nominated Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Kadapa district, R Ramesh Yadav, lodged a complaint with the Proddutur police stating that he has received threatening calls on his mobile phone from unknown persons. According to Ramesh Yadav, who was recently nominated as the MLC under Governor Quota, unknown persons threatened him that he would meet the fate of TDP BC leader Nandam Subbaiah, who was killed in Somulavaripalle of Proddutur mandal on December 29 last year.

Ramesh Yadav told the police that he received the calls twice on the midnight of June 25 and at 10.15 pm and 10.20 pm on June 26. The unknown caller had reportedly asked Ramesh Yadav to leave Produttur. As it is a non-cognisable offence, the Proddutur police sought the permission of the court, which gave nod to register a case. During their investigation, police found that the calls were made through the internet and are trying to trace the location