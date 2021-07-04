Daily positivity rate down to 3.2% in Andhra Pradesh; 2,930 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a further drop in new infections of Covid-19, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,930 cases from 90,532 tests in 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, with a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent. While 4,346 patients got cured, another 36 succumbed in the period, the latest bulletin said.

The gross positives now stood at 18,99,748, recoveries 18,51,062 and deaths 12,815. The active caseload fell to 35,871, the bulletin said. District-wise, East Godavari recorded the highest one-day spike of 591 infections, which took its aggregate near 2.65 lakh. All other districts saw less than 450 new cases with the lowest of 59 in Vizianagaram. The fresh surge in 11 districts was lower than Friday’s. The aggregate in Guntur and Nellore, which added 236 and 185 fresh cases, went past 1.63 lakh and 1.28 lakh, respectively. Prakasam now has over 1.22 lakh Covid infections and Vizianagaram 80,458, the lowest aggregate in the state.

The recovery rate improved to 97.5 per cent and brought down the active caseload to 35,871. East Godavari and Chittoor were the only districts with over 5,000 active cases. Chittoor recorded six fresh deaths, East Godavari five, Guntur and Kurnool four each, Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam three each, Anantapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam two each and Nellore and Vizianagaram one each.