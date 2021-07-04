Heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra districts for two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari and Anantapur districts since Friday morning while parts of coastal districts and Rayalaseema experienced light to moderate rainfall under the influence of an active southwest monsoon. According to IMD-Amaravati, westerly-southwesterly winds prevail over the state, and under the influence of a vigorous monsoon, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places across the state on Sunday.

The situation would be similar on Monday and Tuesday as heavy rains are likely in south coastal districts, and light to moderate rains may occur at a few places across the state, the Met department said. In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Nuzvid of Krishna received the highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by 7 cm in Kukunoor of West Godavari, Vara Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari, Nambulipulikunta of Anantapur; and 6 cm in Koyyalagudem of West Godavari