STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra districts for two days

According to IMD-Amaravati, under the influence of a vigorous monsoon, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places across the state.

Published: 04th July 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Representational Image ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari and Anantapur districts since Friday morning while parts of coastal districts and Rayalaseema experienced light to moderate rainfall under the influence of an active southwest monsoon. According to IMD-Amaravati, westerly-southwesterly winds prevail over the state, and under the influence of a vigorous monsoon, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places across the state on Sunday. 

A dried-up tree after a scorching summer, in Tirupati | Madhav K

The situation would be similar on Monday and Tuesday as heavy rains are likely in south coastal districts, and light to moderate rains may occur at a few places across the state, the Met department said. In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday,  Nuzvid of Krishna received the highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by 7 cm in Kukunoor of West Godavari, Vara Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari, Nambulipulikunta of Anantapur; and 6 cm in Koyyalagudem of West Godavari

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southwest monsoon IMDAmaravati Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp