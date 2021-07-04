KCR behaving like Adolf Hitler on water issue: Andhra BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) as Adolf Hitler, BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy came down heavily on the TRS chief accusing the latter of deliberately disregarding the norms and continuing hydel power generation at Pulichintala project that led to wastage of Krishna water.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy slammed Chandrasekhara Rao alleging that the Telangana Chief Minister would be remembered in history for wasting water because of his bitterness towards Andhra Pradesh farmers.

“Over 8,600 cusecs of water had to be let waste into the sea because Telangana is continuing power generation deliberately to hurt the interests of Andhra Pradesh. Today’s society has not seen Adolf Hitler, but both the Telugu states can see him in Chandrasekhara Rao,” he observed. “History will never forget the Telangana Chief Minister’s arrogant and politically-driven actions. One day, Telangana farmers also will teach you (KCR) a lesson,” Vishnu Vardhan Reddy predicted.