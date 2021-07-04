Krishnapuram onions better for health, says researcher  

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The old Telugu adage ‘talli cheyani melu ulli chestundi’ (onion has more benefits than a mother’s affection) is a universal fact as the vegetable enhances the taste of any recipe. Among different types of onions, the KP variety, short for Krishnapuram, is exclusively cultivated in Kadapa district.

Dr Vijayalakshmi inspects a farmland in Kadapa district | Express

Recent research has shown that KP onions have more antioxidants and phenolic content than others. Scholar Dr G Vijaya Lakshmi, who has researched on KP onions under Prof PS Shavalli Khan of Yogi Vemana University, along with Italy-based Institute of Food Sciences and National Research Council, says the variety has more health benefits. In comparison to other varieties, flavonoid and antioxidant are more in KP onions. Citing its uniqueness and advantages, researchers from Kadapa now want to geotag it.