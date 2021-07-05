2 staffers admit to morphing Simhachalam temple videos

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The role of two temple employees was identified in the morphing of videos of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and action was recommended against them, according to Executive Officer MV Suryakala.

The EO said the temple AEO conducted a preliminary enquiry into the incident and submitted a report on May 22. “It was found that two persons were responsible for the morphing of videos. Both of them admitted it before the authorities. They said that they had done it out of ignorance of the consequences and not with any criminal intention. However, we have recommended to the commissioner of the endowment department to take action against both of them, who have been working in the temple for a long time,” she said.

Stating that sharing of videos was equally wrong, she said they have sought explanation from nine archakas and Vedic staff. Earlier, a week was given for giving explanations and it has been reduced to three days.