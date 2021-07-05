STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After detention of eight, Intelligence wing seeks details of foreigners in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the intelligence department officials are also investigating the possible terror angle and making efforts to nab those who gave fake Aadhar cards to them. 

Published: 05th July 2021 10:35 AM

A senior intelligence department official said several illegal migrants are residing in the Southern states. (Express Illustrations)

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the arrest of eight Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country without valid passports in a joint operation of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and AP  police, the intelligence department sounded an alert and is on the job of identifying other foreign nationals who crossed borders illegally.

The intelligence officials reportedly sought Immigration, Visa and Foreigner’s Registration Tracking (IVFRT) details pertaining to  foreigners from all the police commissionerates and other districts where foreigners visit frequently. This is to ascertain how many foreigners are living in the State and their movements with the help of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs), a senior official told The New Indian Express

“To avoid being identified as Bangladeshis, they choose Southern states. In yesterday’s incident also, one group was going to Chennai while another was proceeding to Goa in search of work,” the official pointed out.Meanwhile, the intelligence department officials are also investigating the possible terror angle and making efforts to nab those who gave fake Aadhar cards to them. 

“Two of the eight arrested have visited India earlier. They worked in a scrap shop in Bengaluru. We are investigating from all angles in the wake of the attack on Darbhanga railway station and a search has been launched for other Bangladeshi nationals,” the official added. He said they have identified some locations where Bengalis reside. “We are also taking help from local police to ensure foreign nationals leave the country after VISA expires,” he said. 

